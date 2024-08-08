Weapon, drug charges laid following trafficking investigation: Calgary police

A Calgary man and woman are facing drug and weapon charges following a trafficking investigation.

Police launched the investigation in July 2024 after they became aware that a man was breaching his court-ordered conditions and was seen conducting drug trafficking activities throughout the city.

The man was located and arrested in the parking lot of Chinook Centre, located at 6455 Macleod Trail S.W., on July 24.

A woman police say was associated with the man was also arrested in the parking lot.

Following a search of a white 2011 Infiniti FX35 used by the suspects, police seized:

A loaded Glock 27 .40 calibre handgun;

Seven rounds of .40 calibre ammunition;

Approximately 35 grams of crack cocaine;

Approximately two grams of cocaine; and

Four cell phones.

As a result of the investigation, a 29-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, both of Calgary, are facing several drug- and weapon-related charges.

The man is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 21, while the woman is scheduled to appear on Aug. 28.

Anyone with information about this incident or other suspected drug trafficking activity is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.