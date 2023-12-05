Wednesday and Thursday won't look much like Tuesday at all

You will notice the change in the weather for Wednesday.

We will go from a high of 17 C in Calgary on Tuesday to a high of 6 C on Wednesday.

We certainly need some moisture and we will get some on Wednesday and Thursday. (Not enough to make a big difference, but it's a start.)

Wednesday morning will start with clouds increasing and we could start to see some rainfall by about 4 p.m.

Then, it will switch to snow.

Expect on-and-off snow until late Thursday morning.

In Calgary, we will likely get two to four millimetres of rain ahead of the snow and then can expect three to eight centimetres of snow Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.

Some communities in Calgary will get closer to three cm and other communities closer to eight cm.

Here is a look at forecasted snow amounts for Calgary and many other communities by early Thursday afternoon:

A normal daytime high for this time of year is -1 and our highs will resemble normal temperatures after Wednesday.