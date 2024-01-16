Wednesday winter wallop approaching!

We saw a brief reprieve from the frigid -30 temperatures on Tuesday as Calgary climbed to a high of -6 C, but sadly, we'll drift back into cooler weather by midweek.

In addition to the chilly temps, there'll be a brief blast of snow for parts of the East Kootenays, southern Alberta foothills and regions west and south of Calgary.

Light flurries began to fall over the city around noon on Tuesday and stayed light but consistent since then.

Light snowfall is expected in Calgary throughout Tuesday evening and into Wednesday, with models suggesting total amounts for the city will be between five and 10 centimetres.

The more significant snowfall totals are expected south of Calgary, in the same areas that are under snowfall warnings, winter storm warnings and special weather statements.

These warnings and statements are issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada when it's anticipated there will be more than 10 centimetres of snow falling in 12 hours or less, which is looking to be the case for several southwest regions.

Once this Pacific low dies off Thursday, we'll start to see conditions stabilize, but our temperatures will remain below seasonal for the remainder of the week.

The normal high for Calgary right now is -3 C and the normal low is -15 C.

There is a glimmer of hope on the horizon that temperatures could return back above freezing by the middle of next week, but for now, keep the shovel and the parka handy!