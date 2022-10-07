Weegar and Flames agree to 8-year, $50M deal

The Calgary Flames have signed MacKenzie Weegar to a sizable contract extension that's expected to keep him wearing red and white for years to come.

Weegar, who was acquired in the off-season from the Florida Panthers, agreed to an eight-year, $50 million extension; an average annual salary of $6.25 million.

The defenceman tallied eight goals and 36 assists in 80 games with the Panthers in 2021-22, his sixth season with the team.

The 28-year-old Ottawa native was traded to Calgary alongside Jonathan Huberdeau, Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 pick in the offseason as part of the deal that sent Matthew Tkachuk stateside.

In August, the Flames signed Huberdeau to an eight-year extension worth $84 million.