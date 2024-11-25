CALGARY
Calgary

    • 'Not a city in chaos': Mayor pushes back against 'false narrative' in State of the City speech

    Share

    Days after council approved mid-cycle budget adjustments and a combined 3.6 per cent property tax increase, Mayor Jyoti Gondek talked to business leaders to defend the decision and share her vision for Calgary.

    In an address and fireside chat at a Chamber of Commerce event on Monday, the mayor railed against what she said was "a false narrative, perpetuated by a small group of critics" who speak of "chaos" in the city.

    "I'll continue to stand up for Calgary and I will fight against any false narratives and I will fight for what really matters: building a city where everyone can prosper," the mayor told the lunch crowd.

    "We are not a city in chaos. We are a city that gets things done."

    The mayor's comments follow a weeklong discussion about the budget for the next two years.

    After more than three dozen amendments and motions arising were tabled, the property tax increase stayed at what it was coming into the week.

    The 9-6 vote in favour of the budget adjustments means the average single-family home will pay nearly $14 more per month next year when accounting for increases in utility costs and property taxes.

    Condo owners will face a more significant jump in 2025, with property taxes set to climb by 10.5 per cent.

    "Condo owners are wanting to contribute to society, to their city, but they want to do it proportionally with other owners and having a larger increase when they already contribute in so many other ways is kind of unfair," said Dustin Gutsche with the Condominium Owners Forum Society of Alberta.

    Dozens of attempts to lower spending and the property tax increase were all defeated last week.

    "One question is, were the budget reductions we were looking for realistic? And, you know, a good number of us felt that there's still efficiencies to be made," said Coun. Terry Wong, the representative for Ward 7.

    Trump promises a 25% tariff on products from Canada, Mexico

    U.S. president-elect Donald Trump said on Monday that on his first day in office he would impose a 25 per cent tariff on all products from Mexico and Canada, and an additional 10 per cent tariff on goods from China, citing concerns over illegal immigration and the trade of illicit drugs.

    NDP support for part of Liberal relief package in question, as House stalemate persists

    After telling Canadians that New Democrats would back Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's holiday affordability package and help pass it quickly, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh now wants it split up, as he's only ready to support part of it. Public Services Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said the Liberals are 'certainly open to working with the opposition parties,' to find a path forward.

