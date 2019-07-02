Sixteen boys and girls from a Calgary school are spending this week learning how to weld.

Working on making a cowbell, 12-year-old Marc Sakr said it’s been a lot of fun so far.

“They started by tacking, so barely welding two of the pieces together and then they welded the entire thing together to make kind of like a rectangle,” he said.

Teacher and welder Stephan De Loof is coordinating the five-day camp through the Calgary Welding Association.

De Loof says the focus is showing students they can make a career out of working with metal.

“I would say out of every 16 kids … you’ll have at least three or four that will pursue, maybe not a career in welding but they might go into engineering, machining, metal working,” he said.

This is the second year the camp has been offered in French at Ecole Sainte-Marguerite Bourgeois for junior high school students.

Now in its sixth year, the program will move to Bishop Grandin and Bishop McNally high schools later this summer.