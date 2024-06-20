WestJet launches Calgary-Fredericton flights for the summer, fall

Calgarians hoping to visit Atlantic Canada now have another flight option, with WestJet launching routes to Fredericton, N.B.

The airline announced the launch of the seasonal routes on Thursday, with flights twice per week throughout the summer and fall between New Brunswick’s capital and Calgary.

The flights will be available until Oct. 24.

"Over the next four months, we anticipate WestJet will bring thousands of guests to the Fredericton region via our global hub in Calgary,” John Weatherill, WestJet’s executive vice-president and chief commercial officer, said in a news release.

“We understand the impact these flights bring to the community and appreciate today's support and excitement surrounding this critical route."

For those interested in heading east, WestJet highlighted Fredericton’s “rich culture, bustling craft beer scene and top-tier education centers.”

"On behalf of my Council colleagues, the City of Fredericton, and my fellow Frederictonians, I am thrilled to welcome WestJet back to our city," said Fredericton Mayor Kate Rogers.

"These new flights are critical for families, businesses, and visitors.”

Other flight options to Atlantic communities include routes from Calgary to Moncton, St. John’s, Deer Lake, Charlottetown and Halifax.