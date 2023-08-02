WestJet loses son's wheelchair in Calgary stopover from Dublin to Seattle: mom
A mother is speaking out after she says WestJet lost her son's wheelchair on a flight from Dublin to Seattle that connected in Calgary.
Kathi Cooley said her 27-year-old son Tyler had a three and a half hour layover in Calgary on Sunday.
Tyler was told that his chair had been flown directly to Seattle, but when he got there, airline staff told him they couldn't find it.
Cooley said they helped Tyler get around in an airport wheelchair, but then sent him off in a rental car without one.
Her son is now borrowing a different wheelchair while he waits for WestJet to track his down.
"I mean this is his legs," she said, in an interview with CTV News. "He can't get anywhere without it. So – and it's not only the fact that they lost the chair, but the lack of care, just like sticking somebody in their rental car, and sticking somebody on a bus, and letting them transfer to a bus without even a chair to get anywhere.
"I mean, this whole thing is so totally crazy - and nobody should have to go through this."
Cooley said the wheelchair is new and valued at about $10,000.
WestJet said it is sorry, and has gotten him a rental in the meantime that was delivered to him Tuesday while its central baggage systems continues to look for the missing chair.
BREAKING | Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating after 18 years of marriage. In a brief statement, the prime minister said that after 'many meaningful and difficult conversations' the pair have made the decision to separate, but plan to remain 'a close family.'
Body of teenager who went missing in Nova Scotia flood believed to have been found
The RCMP says a body found in Advocate Harbour, N.S., is believed to be that of a teenager who went missing during torrential flooding in Nova Scotia almost two weeks ago.
Mental health care access, electronic options, surgical backlogs: Report lays out health-care overhaul priorities
The Canadian Institute for Health Information has released a new report which lays out the key areas that governments need to focus on in order to improve struggling health-care systems, including collecting more comprehensive data, addressing surgical backlogs, retaining workers and improving mental health care access.
The world's resource bank is 'empty': Here's what that means
August 2 marks Earth Overshoot Day, a grim milestone that showcases nature is not able to keep up with human consumption. For the rest of this year, humans will be 'overdrawing' the planet's resources, a new report says.
An American woman is charged with conspiring to kill her husband in the Bahamas
An American woman has been arrested and charged in the Bahamas for conspiring to kill her husband several months after the couple filed for divorce, a police news release and court documents viewed by CNN show.
Texas police officer holds innocent family at gunpoint after making typo while running plates
A Texas police department is apologizing after a typo made while checking a license plate resulted in officers pulling over what they wrongly suspected was a stolen car and then holding an innocent Black family at gunpoint.
Canadian workers nearing retirement would defer if hours, stress reduced: Statistics Canada
A recent report from Statistics Canada shows a desire among many older workers to extend their working years if given the option to reduce their hours and manage workplace stress effectively.
All news in Canada will be removed from Facebook, Instagram within weeks: Meta
Discovering news articles and videos on Facebook and Instagram will soon become a relic of the past, as Meta announced it is officially ending news availability in Canada.
Singh confronts 'homophobic' heckler at event in Newfoundland
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was quick to clap back at a drive-by heckler on Tuesday, inviting the man to "have a conversation" with him instead of shouting expletives out of his car window.
All-girls minor hockey association launches in Edmonton, aiming to grow sport and opportunities
A new organization in Edmonton is aiming to make Alberta's capital city known for its female hockey players and give them more competitive opportunities.
Properties destroyed as latest B.C. wildfire flares, forcing urgent evacuations
Owen Rose said his “worst fears were realized” as he watched an out-of-control wildfire creep over a ridge and race toward Gun Lake in southern British Columbia, destroying about a dozen properties in its path.
'Ghosting' in Canada: Study breaks down communication cut-off trend by province, age, gender and political beliefs
A paranormal-sounding phenomenon is scarily common in British Columbia, where a new survey found more than half of residents have been "ghosted" by someone in their lives.
Vancouver home prices rise as sales up nearly 30 per cent from last July
The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says last month's home prices rose from June amid strong sales figures and low levels of housing inventory.
Body of teenager who went missing in Nova Scotia flood believed to have been found
The RCMP says a body found in Advocate Harbour, N.S., is believed to be that of a teenager who went missing during torrential flooding in Nova Scotia almost two weeks ago.
'Colton wouldn’t want us sad forever': Six-year-old Nova Scotia flooding victim remembered
Hundreds of people packed into Windsor United Church Tuesday afternoon to celebrate the life of Colton Arthur Sisco, a six-year-old boy who was swept away amid flash flooding in Nova Scotia on July 22.
Waterspout spotted off Cheticamp in Cape Breton Wednesday morning
A line of showers and thunderstorms has produced at least one waterspout over the ocean waters off Cheticamp in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia.
Police watchdog investigating after fatal Campbell River car crash
B.C.'s police oversight agency has been called to investigate after a single-vehicle collision killed one woman in Campbell River on Monday morning.
Victoria brewery concocting limited-edition beer for Tour de Rock
They're brewing up a special batch at Herald Street Brew Works -- in support of Tour de Rock.
Sooke parents file small claims suit over lost deposits, exposing gap in daycare regulations
Parents in Sooke have filed a lawsuit in small claims court against a daycare provider over an arrangement for care where they feel misled – and their position may expose a larger gap in a child care system under pressure.
'Very rare' $480,000 Ferrari stolen from Mississauga, Ont. parking garage
A couple from Mississauga, Ont. says their rare Ferrari -- a model of which only 10 were ever made -- was stolen from their apartment building’s parking garage last week while they were on vacation.
Ontario has the worst court delays in the country. Will getting rid of civil jury duty address the issue?
"Nearly all" Canadians will face a legal issue in their lifetime and ongoing court delays have reached new heights, pushing the system to its brink. The province is studying scrapping civil jury duty as a solution to the issue.
-
Quebec to ban flavoured vaping products on Oct. 31
The sale of flavoured vaping products will be prohibited in Quebec as of Oct. 31. A new regulation announced Wednesday morning by the Quebec government will also limit the maximum nicotine concentration of these products, and require certain information be included on the products and their packaging.
Montreal's new REM line takes wrong turn, leaves passengers stranded in the garage
After a night at the movies on Montreal's South Shore on Monday, Michel-André Grégoire and his wife got an exclusive tour of the city's new light-rail train garage, but all they really wanted was to go home.
2 people killed in crash in Ottawa's east end
Two men are dead and a woman suffered for life-threatening injuries in a fiery two-vehicle crash in Ottawa's east end. The crash occurred at the intersection of St. Laurent Boulevard and Montreal Road at approximately 12:25 a.m. Wednesday.
WATCH LIVE | OC Transpo boss confident O-Train service will resume for back-to-school
With back-to-school and the end of summer just under five weeks away, Transit Services General Manager Renee Amilcar believes the O-Train will be running by Labour Day weekend.
Ont. neurologist charged with sexually assaulting patients takes the stand
Jeffrey Sloka faces 50 counts of sexual assault in what is one of the largest investigations of its kind in Ontario.
Kitchener house fire causes $500K in damage, two cats die
While five people managed to make it out of a burning Kitchener home, two family cats died in the fire.
Bandits move to Kitchener voted down, team will stay in Brantford
The new owners of the Brantford Bandits junior b hockey team are adjusting their original plans to move the team to Kitchener.
Sask. wildfire smoke forces evacuation of 300 people
A Saskatchewan First Nation has evacuated 300 people to Saskatoon due to wildfire smoke pouring into the community.
Saskatoon police charge 19-year-old with murder in 30-year-old man's death
Police have laid a murder charge in connection with a man's death in late May.
Saskatoon airport construction leads to more plane traffic over some neighbourhoods
Some people in Saskatoon may be noticing more air traffic than usual in the sky over their neighbourhoods
Father, son from Timmins killed in northern Ontario ATV crash
A father and son from Timmins have been identified as the victims in a fatal ATV crash Monday involving a pickup truck in northern Ontario. It is the second deadly ATV crash in the region in less than two weeks.
Hundreds of vehicles recalled in Canada, U.S. after 400 people injured
General Motors is recalling nearly 900 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada with Takata airbag inflators that could explode and hurl shrapnel in a crash. The recall covers certain Chevrolet Camaro, Sonic and Volt vehicles as well as the Buick Verano, all from the 2013 model year.
Manitoba government promises $1.5B for Winnipeg hospital in lead up to election
The Manitoba government is promising what it calls the biggest health-care capital investment in the province's history.
-
Manitoba mom who allegedly abducted child arrested in Ontario: RCMP
A Manitoba mother who allegedly abducted her child last month has been arrested in Ontario.
16-year-old teen charged with second degree murder in latest Regina homicide
A 19-year-old is the latest victim of homicide in Regina, according to police.
Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau say they are separating after 18 years of marriage.
What is Naloxone? The life-saving drug for opioid overdoses
Saskatchewan is still in the midst of an opioid crisis, with 387 reported deaths last year. One essential tool is being used to combat the crisis, Naloxone.