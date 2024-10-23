Glow Festival set for holiday return engagement in Lethbridge

A dazzling light display is making its return to Lethbridge this holiday season.

Glow Lethbridge is set to open up on Nov. 22 inside the Agri-Food Hub and Trade Centre.

This is the second year the event has been hosted in the city.

This year’s event will feature a new Santa’s Sleigh Adventure theme, and will have new attractions including train rides, a holiday market and kids zone.

There are also eight themed nights spread throughout the month.

Rising interest

More than 20,000 people visited last year and the exhibition expects that interest to only rise in 2024.

“The response that we got last year was at the heart of why we wanted to do this again,” said Paul Kingsmith, the Lethbridge and District Exhibition director of community engagement.

“We heard from the community that it was an event that they enjoyed having and then what we also saw was as the year went on and we started in November and built into the end of December, the crowds were just getting bigger and bigger.

“We were hearing from people that said they didn’t know it had been here or they had friends that had gone and they ran out of time and there seems to be an appetite for people to wanna do this this year and to make it a part of their holiday traditions.”

Glow Lethbridge runs from Nov. 22 to Dec. 31.

Tickets are on sale now and include early bird pricing. For more information, go here.