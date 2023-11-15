WestJet to launch flights to Iceland in summer 2024

WestJet has officially announced departure dates for direct flights to Iceland next summer.

Beginning May 15, 2024, travellers will be able to board planes for the Nordic island nation.

Costs range from $490 to $626 per person for departing flights while return flights are between $456 and $636 per person.

The direct flights will end on Sept. 2, 2024.

The Calgary-based airline was granted a licence to operate direct flights to Reykjavik on Oct. 26, on the heels of its announcement to build the Calgary International Airport into a "single global connecting hub" in its network.

Full details on scheduling can be found on WestJet's website.