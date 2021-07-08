CALGARY -- Thursday afternoon is shaping up to be dry under a mix of sun and cloud. Although the showers have ended, a risk of isolated thunderstorms for central and southern Alberta persists into the afternoon and evening. Nickel-sized hail and wind gusts of 70-90 km/h are possible, but in areas east of Calgary stretching to the southeastern corner, there’s also potential for funnel cloud development or a landspout tornado. Drier weather and warmer temperatures heading into the weekend.

Here’s the five-day:

Thursday:

Partly cloudy, chance of afternoon thunderstorm

Daytime high: 25 C

Overnight: Early evening thunderstorm risk, partly cloudy after that, 14 C

Friday:

Morning cloud, clearing in the afternoon

Daytime high: 27 C

Overnight: Clear, 15 C

Saturday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 30 C

Overnight: Chance of evening showers or thunderstorms, 15 C

Sunday:

Partly cloudy, chance of afternoon thunderstorm

Daytime high: 25 C

Overnight: Partly cloudy, 13 C

Monday: