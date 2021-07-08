Advertisement
Wet weather ends, isolated thunderstorms follow
Published Thursday, July 8, 2021 12:35PM MDT
Share:
CALGARY -- Thursday afternoon is shaping up to be dry under a mix of sun and cloud. Although the showers have ended, a risk of isolated thunderstorms for central and southern Alberta persists into the afternoon and evening. Nickel-sized hail and wind gusts of 70-90 km/h are possible, but in areas east of Calgary stretching to the southeastern corner, there’s also potential for funnel cloud development or a landspout tornado. Drier weather and warmer temperatures heading into the weekend.
Here’s the five-day:
Thursday:
- Partly cloudy, chance of afternoon thunderstorm
- Daytime high: 25 C
- Overnight: Early evening thunderstorm risk, partly cloudy after that, 14 C
Friday:
- Morning cloud, clearing in the afternoon
- Daytime high: 27 C
- Overnight: Clear, 15 C
Saturday:
- Mainly sunny
- Daytime high: 30 C
- Overnight: Chance of evening showers or thunderstorms, 15 C
Sunday:
- Partly cloudy, chance of afternoon thunderstorm
- Daytime high: 25 C
- Overnight: Partly cloudy, 13 C
Monday:
- Periods of sun and cloud, chance of thunderstorms
- Daytime high: 20 C
- Overnight: Evening showers or thunderstorm, clearing overnight, 13 C