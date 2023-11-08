What to do if you or someone else breaks through thin ice

There is a warning to residents and visitors to Banff National Park over the dangers of venturing out on thin ice over the long weekend.

Parks Canada is reminding people that natural or ‘clear ice’ skating comes with risks and that it does not monitor the thickness of ice.

It’s recommended ice thickness should be 15 centimetres for walking or skating alone and 20 centimetres for skating parties or games.

The colour of ice may be an indication of its strength, officials said. Clear blue ice is strongest, while white opaque is half as strong as blue ice. Grey ice is considered unsafe.

Officials say many environmental factors affect the thickness of ice including water, location, the time of year and other factors such as the water depth, currents and chemicals in the water such as salt.

Conditions can change quickly as water flow changes beneath the ice surface.

While some bodies of park in the park may have safe skating areas, they may also have thin ice and open water sections to be aware of.

Parks Canada is encouraging people to educate themselves about ice safety, what to bring and how to self rescue and offer the following guidelines from the Canadian Red Cross.

What to do before heading out on ice:

Check for cracks in the ice and drill a hole to help determine the depth of the ice;

Wear personal flotation devices (PFDs) while skating if you are uncertain about ice thickness;

Carry rope to help reach someone, and ice picks to help pull yourself out;

Call 911 or 403-762-4506 in case of emergency; and

Tell someone you trust where you or your group is going and when you plan to return, especially when venturing out to a remote area.

What to do if you break through the ice:

Call for help;

Resist the immediate urge to climb back out as the ice is weak in the area. Instead try to relax and catch your breath; and

Turn yourself to shore where the ice is more stable. Reach forward onto the broken ice without pushing down. Kick your legs to try to get your body into a horizontal position and try to crawl onto the ice.

What to do if you if someone else breaks through the ice: