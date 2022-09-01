Wheels not required: McDonald's set to open walk-up restaurant in Calgary
A northwest Calgary community will be home to a unique concept by one of the largest fast food retailers on the face of the planet.
McDonald's says it's capitalizing on the atmosphere of the University District by offering walk-up window service at its newest location.
The company says in a release that the "innovative layout" has already seen success in other areas of Canada.
"(It) is the perfect format for University District's pedestrian-friendly and feet-first design, giving guests the opportunity to grab a meal on the go to enjoy in one of University District's many park spaces, green and common areas or at their office or at home," the release said.
University District is located in northwest Calgary, near the Alberta Children's Hospital and the University of Calgary.
Officials at the U of C say the new location will serve students, seniors and workers in the area who don't rely on vehicles to get around in the community.
"It's a perfect complement to our innovative community design and we are confident McDonald's will feel right at home in University District," said Maureen Henderson, vice-president of community experience with the University of Calgary Properties Group.
The new location is scheduled to open on Retail Main Street in November.
