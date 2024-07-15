Where does the leftover food from the Calgary Stampede go?

CALGARY
    The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth as come to an end once again, but with tons of food leftover from the midway, where will it go?

    A food rescue is taking place between 1 to 2 p.m. on Monday in the BMO Centre, where the leftovers from the Stampede will be donated to Second Harvest.

    Second Harvest matches companies who have food they are getting rid of with community partners in need of it.

    "We are going to be rescuing all the surplus food now that the event's over and our local partner, Community Kitchens, is going to take that food and distribute it to their community (members) who are facing food insecurity," said Second Harvest's head of operations Jennifer McGlashan.

    The food available is anything left over from the Stampede midway.

    "Food, breads, desserts," said McGlashan. "There is a mix."

    Second Harvest has 200 community partners in Calgary.

    "The impact last year was 3.2 million pounds of food distributed across Calgary," said McGlashan.

    "The Stampede food is going to go a long way to helping Community Kitchens."

    According to McGlashan, 58 per cent of the food produced in Canada is lost or wasted every year, which 32 per cent is still edible and safe for consumption.

    "That's the equivalent of more than 1,000 Calgary Towers," said McGlashan.

    A second food rescue is scheduled for July 18.

