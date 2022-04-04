Wind warnings in parts of Alberta, above-seasonal all week in Calgary

Today offers another small chance of showers – that's worked out reasonably well so far! A trough swinging into the province will deliver steady rain to our northeast; not so much here. Some models suggest enough instability is present to generate a scattered thundershower or two, but that's a very small chance.

As it passes, west wind will trigger off the Rockies, and the southwest – including Calgary – will see a steady line of heavy wind gusts. Calgary has a shot at peaking over 70 km/h this evening, with a full 24 hours needed before we taper back to mid-30 km/h gusts. The benefit will be overnight temperatures of 5 C; the drawback will be a rough sleep ahead, for some.

This same pattern may produce warning-level gusts. Environment Canada has already accounted for it.

Later in the week, calmer conditions return, and we can expect some largely sunny days, with another peak of high pressure and west wind culminating Friday.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Today

Partly cloudy, windy, chance of p.m. showers

Daytime high: 12 C

Evening: some cloud, windy, low 5 C

Tuesday

Mainly cloudy, windy

Daytime high: 11 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 1 C

Wednesday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 10 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -3 C

Thursday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 15 C

Evening: some cloud, low 5 C

Friday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 20 C

Evening: some cloud, low 3 C

How's this for a sign of spring? Pussy willows are returning! Thanks to Patrice for the spring-like pic.

Viewer Patrice's photo of pussy willows in southern Alberta.

We love to see your pictures of weather, wildlife, and pets – submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over.