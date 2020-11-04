CALGARY -- Wind warnings are in effect for the southwest corner of the province, with gusts up to 100 km/h expected Wednesday morning, which could redevelop in the evening hours.

"Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur," reads the warning from Environment Canada.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds."

The warnings are in effect for the Crowsnest Pass, Pincher Creek, Waterton Lakes areas, along with Cardston, Fort Macleod and Magrath.

Snowfall and winter storm warnings are also in place for northern parts of the province, including High Level, Rainbow Lake, and the MacKenzie Highway, along with:

Peace River, Fairview, High Prairie, Manning, and;

Wabasca, Perrless Lake, Gift Lake, Cadotte Lake.

The warnings say 10 to 20 centimetres of snow is expected.