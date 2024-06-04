Windy Tuesday in southern Alberta with isolated thunderstorms possible

Tuesday would best be described as a transitional day for Calgary and area.

A low pressure system in central Saskatchewan is continuing to influence southern Alberta’s weather along the trailing cold front within the associated long wave trough.

In northern Alberta light and steady rain is expected Tuesday – also linked to that strong Saskatchewan low, whereas the bulk of central and southern Alberta (south of the Yellowhead Highway) should stay dry.

An incoming ridge of high pressure from the Pacific is going to help drive that low east, but as that ridge crosses the Rockies, wind gusts will be noticeable.

In Calgary, westerly winds of 20 to 40 kilometres per hour will increase to 30 to 50 kilometres per hour in the afternoon Tuesday, with wind gusts closer to 80 kilometres per hour in the southernmost portions of the province.

That same westerly flow will widen the dewpoint depression near the foothills and enhance the likelihood of thunderstorms firing east of the responding dryline and west of the trailing trough later Tuesday.

By Thursday, a more consistent weather pattern will bring a longer stretch of stability with warmer temperatures in southern Alberta and B.C. Daytime highs in southern Alberta should stay in the low to mid 20s until at least early next week.