Windy Tuesday in southern Alberta with isolated thunderstorms possible
Tuesday would best be described as a transitional day for Calgary and area.
A low pressure system in central Saskatchewan is continuing to influence southern Alberta’s weather along the trailing cold front within the associated long wave trough.
In northern Alberta light and steady rain is expected Tuesday – also linked to that strong Saskatchewan low, whereas the bulk of central and southern Alberta (south of the Yellowhead Highway) should stay dry.
An incoming ridge of high pressure from the Pacific is going to help drive that low east, but as that ridge crosses the Rockies, wind gusts will be noticeable.
In Calgary, westerly winds of 20 to 40 kilometres per hour will increase to 30 to 50 kilometres per hour in the afternoon Tuesday, with wind gusts closer to 80 kilometres per hour in the southernmost portions of the province.
That same westerly flow will widen the dewpoint depression near the foothills and enhance the likelihood of thunderstorms firing east of the responding dryline and west of the trailing trough later Tuesday.
By Thursday, a more consistent weather pattern will bring a longer stretch of stability with warmer temperatures in southern Alberta and B.C. Daytime highs in southern Alberta should stay in the low to mid 20s until at least early next week.
Feature Report Fixed or variable? Advice from more than 50 brokers for Canadians whose mortgages are up for renewal
Over the next year-and-a-half, 44 per cent of all mortgages will be up for renewal in Canada. To help guide consumers through these uncertain financial times, CTV News reached out to more than 50 mortgage brokers across Canada with a list of questions. Their answers provide professional guidance for individuals and families searching for clarity and sound advice.
Policies, procedures often broken in awarding contracts to under-fire consulting firm: auditor general
Canada's auditor general is blasting federal government departments and agencies for disregarding their own procurement policies and failing to manage risks relating to contracts awarded to McKinsey and Company.
9-year-old boy dies after being pulled from water at Ottawa's Britannia Beach
A nine-year-old boy died in hospital after being pulled from the Ottawa River at Britannia Beach.
A 74-year-old in hospice care was declared dead, a sheriff's official said. Hours later, something truly astonishing happened
Constance Glantz had been in a nursing home. In hospice care. She was 74. She was declared dead. Then, she started to breath.
Airline loses Ontario woman's suitcase, doesn't offer compensation for 3 months
An Ontario woman who took a trip to Mexico in February said the airline lost her luggage on the flight home and didn’t compensate her for three months.
From deleting evidence to dismissing reports, audit finds Canadian agencies fall short on fighting cybercrime
With Canadians reporting millions in financial losses due to cybercrime, the auditor general is warning that the federal government 'does not have' the capacity or tools to fight cybercrime effectively, citing a series of alarming examples where agencies fell short.
Paris Olympics: Opening athlete parade on a river, not in a stadium, tops list of innovations
Exactly 100 years since the Olympics were last staged in Paris, and 128 years since its modern revival in Athens, the Summer Games can still deliver fresh looks for its 33rd edition. Here is a look at the innovations the Paris Olympics will showcase.
Three babies were abandoned in London over 7 years. Now it's revealed they're siblings
Police are searching for the parents of three babies who were wrapped in shopping bags and blankets, then abandoned in the U.K. over the past seven years.
North Korea's trash balloons deepen tensions with the South. Here's what's happening between rivals
Animosities between North and South Korea are rising sharply again over an unusual cause: The North's rubbish-carrying balloons.
DEVELOPING Area near Londonderry Mall closed for investigation into fatal crash
At least one person was killed in a crash near Londonderry Mall and M.E. LaZerte School early Tuesday morning.
Josh Classen's forecast: Warmer, drier trend sets in after today
Clouds and some showers in the Edmonton region again this morning. But...I don't think this will turn into the heavier, steady rain that we had through most of Monday.
Southern Alberta gearing up for the summer tourist season
Hotels and attractions are preparing for an influx of visitors over the next few months. Tourism Lethbridge believes the industry will continue its bounce back from COVID-19 this summer.
Lethbridge turns the taps back on at four public drinking stations across city
The City of Lethbridge has turned the taps back on at four public drinking stations across the city.
Summer roadwork underway in Lethbridge
Road milling and repaving in Lethbridge is unofficially underway.
'No Okanagan stone fruit' coming to B.C. grocer this year due to cold snap
An independent B.C. grocery store says it won't have Okanagan peaches, apricots, plums or nectarines on store shelves this summer due to the cold snap the province experienced earlier in the year.
More than one home may have been targeted in overnight crime spree: Delta police
Multiple Tsawwassen homes or vehicles may have been targeted in an overnight crime spree, Delta police are warning residents.
-
Weather continues to hamper search for overdue climbers in Garibaldi Park
With a rainfall warning in effect for the Squamish area, mountain peaks are shrouded in heavy cloud – severely hampering search and rescue efforts to locate three mountaineers who did not return from Garibaldi Park as planned on Friday.
B.C. man arrested after trying to pull driver from vehicle in impaired road rage incident: RCMP
Mounties on Vancouver Island arrested a 31-year-old man Friday after he reportedly struck another vehicle and then assaulted the driver in what police allege was an alcohol-impaired road rage incident.
-
Here's why gas prices might drop in Sask. this week
Canadians for Affordable Energy (CAF) President Dan McTeague believes gas prices might see a slight decline to start the month of June.
Judge signals accused killer Greg Fertuck may file for a mistrial, 11 days before verdict
Greg Fertuck is trying to apply for a mistrial, just 11 days before a judge is expected to deliver the verdict in his murder trial.
Federal NDP want a price cap on grocery store staples, Liberals say it won't work
The federal New Democrats want a price cap on grocery store staples if the Liberal government can't convince grocers to bring down the prices themselves.
Here's why gas prices might drop in Sask. this week
Canadians for Affordable Energy (CAF) President Dan McTeague believes gas prices might see a slight decline to start the month of June.
'Trust and accountability': Sask. NDP renew calls for investigation of former gov't house leader
The NDP Opposition believes the change in former Government House Leader Jeremy Harrison's story concerning his visit to the legislative building with a gun warrants his removal from the Sask. Party's cabinet and caucus.
Federal NDP want a price cap on grocery store staples, Liberals say it won't work
The federal New Democrats want a price cap on grocery store staples if the Liberal government can't convince grocers to bring down the prices themselves.
Wheel-Trans service will continue if TTC workers go on strike on Friday, union says
The union representing more than 11,000 TTC workers has agreed to keep Wheel-Trans service up and running even if its members walk off the job on Friday.
Rexdale school to reopen after shooting that left 1 man dead, 4 others wounded
North Albion Collegiate Institute will reopen to students and staff on Tuesday morning following a shooting outside the school on Sunday night that left one man dead and four others wounded, the Toronto District School Board confirms.
Bus carrying Quebec tourists crashes in Cuba, leaving 1 dead and 26 injured
One person is dead and 26 were injured after a bus carrying Quebec tourists was involved in a collision in Cuba on Sunday.
Defibrillators to be installed in all Quebec public schools
The Quebec government says it will spend more than $3 million to equip all public schools with an automated external defibrillator.
Quebec law makes it easier for adopted children to find their birth parents
Quebec is introducing changes to make it easier for adopted children to find their birth parents.
'Suspicious' fire under investigation after N.S. home, vehicles damaged
Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating a fire that destroyed a home and damaged several vehicles in McGrath’s Cove on Sunday morning.
Straight Up to Canada: Paula Abdul announces shows in Saint John, Truro, Sydney
Grammy Award-winning singer and dancer Paula Abdul has announced she is going on tour in Canada this fall and is making three stops in the Maritimes.
N.S. firefighters rescue dog stuck in drain for two days
A video of a dramatic dog rescue in Kempt Shore, N.S., over the weekend is getting a lot of views online.
Winnipeg to spend $1M to prevent collapse of Arlington Street Bridge
The City of Winnipeg is set to put money into the Arlington Street Bridge even though it remains closed to traffic.
'A lot of all-nighters': Winnipeg student creates massive D-Day diorama
When Alyssa Anklewich’s history teacher assigned her Westwood Collegiate class an essay about D-Day, the 15-year-old had other ideas.
A nine-year-old boy died in hospital after being pulled from the Ottawa River at Britannia Beach.
-
OPP investigating after man found deceased next to e-bicycle on road east of Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the death of a 41-year-old man, who was found on the side of the road next to an e-bicycle east of Ottawa.
More than two million Canadians will renew their mortgages over the next year-and-a-half. CTV News asked more than 50 mortgage brokers across Canada how to get the best mortgage deal. This is what we found.
Northern Ontario’s population surges at record rate
Our region’s population is growing at record numbers, according to recent Statistics Canada numbers, with many communities seeing their highest influx of residents in years.
Relics of the past take over Wasaga Beach waterfront
The sun was shining as the waterfront in Wasaga Beach was taken over by relics of the past Monday.
Toronto woman takes home $287K with RVH Auxiliary 50/50
Toronto resident Sonia Beharry is the latest Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) Auxiliary 50/50 draw winner, taking home $287,055.
National Bank of Canada seizes Ont. woman's car by mistake
A university student woke up one morning to find her car had been towed away without warning. She finally got answers - just not the ones she expected.
Location of pro-Palestine encampment leads to U of G being fined $20k per day
The University of Guelph says it’s being fined $20,000 per day for non-compliance as a pro-Palestine encampment continues to obstruct the evacuation pathway from a university building.
Regional police investigating damage at Kitchener place of worship
On Monday, police responded to a report of property damage at a place of worship in Kitchener.
Transport truck driver charged after crash on Highway 401
Around 7:35 a.m. on Monday, Elgin OPP responded to the scene of the single-vehicle crash in Dutton-Dunwich where a transport truck with a trailer entered the ditch in the westbound lanes.
Weapons and drugs seized by Strathroy-Caradoc police
On Sunday, officers were called to a home on Longwoods Road — when they got there, they found a man who was also wanted by another police service.
Investigator called in after house fire in London
London fire crews were called to the scene of a house fire on Piccadilly Street around 7 a.m. According to London fire, all occupants are confirmed to be out safely.
Fight between brothers leads to assault charge
Chatham-Kent police say a 35-year-old man has been charged with assault after a fight with his brother.
Real Canadian Superstore on Dougall Avenue closed after fire
An early morning fire turned into an inconvenience for shoppers when they showed up to the Real Canadian Superstore Tuesday morning.