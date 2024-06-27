WinSport breaks ground on new day lodge Thursday

If you’ve been to WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park (COP) to ski, snowboard, tube or cycle, chances are you’ve utilized the Frank King Day Lodge.

The current lodge opened in 1987, constructed ahead of the 1988 Calgary Winter Olympics.

The nearly 40-year history of the building will start to change Thursday when WinSport officials will break-ground and reveal the design for a new day lodge.

"We're not just constructing a building – we're laying the foundation for a future where every visitor can pursue their sporting dreams in a facility that reflects our commitment to excellence, inclusivity, and environmental stewardship," states WinSport president and CEO Barry Heck.

Each year, WinSport expects this new hub will welcome more than 1.2 million visitors.

"Designed with a keen focus on accessibility, inclusion, and net zero carbon design, the day lodge renovation will feature barrier-free access and an optimized layout to significantly enhance the visitor experience," states WinSport in a news release.

WinSport explains they are dedicated to providing a space for everyone from beginners to elite athletes.

"The new day lodge is designed to be a net-zero carbon building, and one that improves accessibility to sport for all," states WinSport in a news release.

The total cost of the project is $41 million, with $17.5 million coming from the Province of Alberta and $17,452,729 coming from the Federal Government.

The WinSport day lodge ground-breaking ceremony takes place from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.