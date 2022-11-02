Winter driving returns to Calgary streets, fair to poor conditions reported

City of Calgary road crews were out in force plowing snow and laying material on major routes after an overnight blast of snow.

Workers were focusing their efforts on Priority 1 routes — major roads that see an average of 20,000 vehicles or more per day — as well as business routes in the downtown core and known trouble spots throughout the city including hills, ramps and bridge decks.

Calgary Police Service officials said there were 105 crashes reported in Calgary between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 5 a.m. Wednesday, including 13 that involved injuries and nine hit-and-runs.

As of Wednesday morning, Calgary remained under a snowfall warning. The storm that arrived Tuesday was expected to dump 10 to 20 centimetres of snow by the end of Wednesday.

City of Calgary officials do not expect to issue a snow route parking ban.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.

All major routes in #yyc moving at a reduced speed with the slippery and snowy conditions. This is a great site to check travel times to see how much longer it will take you today: https://t.co/7rkGgnlg2u #yyctraffic @yyctransport — Courtney Stanfield (@CTVCourtney) November 2, 2022