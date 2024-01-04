Winter weather on our doorstep

If you've been enjoying these warmer temperatures, be sure to take it all in before the colder weather arrives.

We will slowly ease into winter conditions.

Friday, our high will be just above the freezing mark.

Let's talk about the snow potential for this week -- and boy, do we need the moisture!

Overnight flurries could last until 7 a.m. on Friday.

This little burst of snow is likely just a light dusting (less than two centimetres).

Our greater potential for a large amount of snow is Saturday night into Sunday morning.

This second burst could bring us six to eight centimetres.

Will this be a game-changer? Nope. But it's better than nothing.

The Environment and Climate Change Canada winter forecast calls for below-normal precipitation for the season, which puts us at risk for another rough wildfire season.

So we need lots of moisture over these next few months to catch up to where we need to be.