Witnesses sought after 68-year-old woman struck by vehicle and killed in Olds, Alta.

A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in a grocery store parking lot in the town of Olds this past Saturday.

Mounties in the south-central Alberta community are now trying to piece together what happened.

Olds RCMP say the incident occurred in the town No Frills parking lot around 5:30 p.m. The 68-year-old woman died at the scene.

Four bystanders tried to help, but left, leaving police lacking witnesses.

If you are one of these bystanders or know who any of them might be, or otherwise saw the incident occur, you're asked to contact RCMP in Olds at 403-556-3324.

If you prefer to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, P3Tips.com or through the P3 Tips app.