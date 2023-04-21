Wolf named AHL MVP, picking up second major award in a week

A week after picking up his first NHL victory, Dustin Wolf is picking up a lot of AHL hardware.

The American Hockey League announced Friday that Wolf has been selected as the winner of the Les Cunningham Award, given to the league's most valuable player, for the 2022-23 season.

The award was voted on by coaches, players and media members from each of the AHL's 32 cities.

Wednesday, Wolf was named the winner of the Aldege 'Baz' Bastien Award as the league's most outstanding goaltender.

Wolf led all AHL goalies in every major statistical category in 2022-23, including games won (42), save percentage (.932), goals-against average (2.09), and shutouts (seven).

The Wranglers led the league in total points and are preparing for the AHL playoffs.

Wolf was drafted in the seventh round by the Flames in the 2019 NHL draft. He made his NHL debut April 12, stopping 23 shots as the Flames defeated San Jose 3-1.