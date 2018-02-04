The eastbound lanes of Highway 1 were closed late Saturday night because of a crash near Chestermere that claimed the life of a woman.

At around 10:00 p.m., emergency crews were called to the scene of a two vehicle crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Range Road 284.

When EMS arrived at the scene, they declared one of the drivers, an adult female, dead at the scene.

The RCMP also attended the scene to determine the cause of the crash. They closed down the eastbound lanes to assist with the investigation.

The highway was reopened shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The cause of the crash has not been determined and the name of the victim has not been released.