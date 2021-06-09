CALGARY -- A 28-year-old woman has died and three other people were injured when the vehicle they were driving in lost control early Tuesday morning.

RCMP say on June 8, at just after midnight, four people were eastbound in a vehicle on Big Rock Trail, also known as 378 Avenue, west of the town of Okotoks.

Officials say the car somehow lost control and crashed.

One woman, a 28-year-old from Calgary, who was a passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other victims, who are all from Calgary, were also hurt in the crash.

The driver, a 26-year-old man, was taken to hospital in Calgary by ground ambulance while STARS Air Ambulance flew another male, a 20-year-old, from the scene. Both men were listed in serious condition.

The fourth patient, a 28-year-old man, was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

RCMP, as well as the criminal collision investigation team, are investigating the cause of the crash.

The identity of the victim has not been released.