Woman taken to Calgary hospital after being struck by vehicle in Auburn Bay
Published Tuesday, December 10, 2019 8:43AM MST
A woman was rushed to hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Auburn Bay. (Photo submitted)
CALGARY -- A woman was transported to hospital in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in southeast Calgary.
Emergency crews say she was hit in an alley around Auburn Bay Street and Auburn Bay Blvd. S.E.
Police remain on scene to investigate the crash and have parts of the road blocked off.
EMS says the woman was stable when transported to Foothills Medical Centre.