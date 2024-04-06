Woman transported to hospital after residential fire in Irricana early Saturday

An investigation is underway into what may have caused a residential fire early Saturday morning on Gib Bell Close in Irricana, Alberta.

At around 5:45 a.m., Airdrie RCMP responded to a report of a request for a welfare check on the occupant of a home there.

Arriving officers noted smoke pouring out of the residence.

With assistance from fire crews and EMS support services, officers were able to overcome the fire spreading from an attached garage to gain entry, where they discovered a woman, who was treated for smoke inhalation.

She was transported to Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary for additional treatment.