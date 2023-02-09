Woman wanted in connection to road rage shooting turns herself in: police

A woman wanted in connection to a November road rage shooting turned herself in and has been charged with assault, Calgary police said Sunday evening.

Three days after police asked for the public's assistance in locating Karma Singh, investigators said in an update that the 20-year-old turned herself in.

She has been charged with one count of discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life and one count of assault with a weapon.

According to the Calgary Police Service, on Nov. 11, around 5:30 p.m., a white 2010 Chevrolet Impala pulled in front of a vehicle and braked heavily as they tried to merge onto Deerfoot Trail.

The victim then attempted to pass the Impala when one of the occupants fired at least seven shots at them, police said.

In November, a 24-year-old man, who police say was driving the Impala, was charged with one count of assault and discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Singh is to appear in court on Feb. 27.