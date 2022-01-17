Women at Calgary bar become ill after drinks spiked, potential witness contacts police

Calgary police say a man who was at a Beltline bar last month, when it was suspected two women had their drinks spiked, has come forward to speak with investigators.

Police said the women were at One Night Stan's on 17th Avenue S.W. with a group of people to celebrate a friend's birthday at around 11 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.

While there, police said the two woman became "extremely ill and disorientated."

Bar staff helped the women get safe rides home.

Police said once they arrived home, both women became unconscious and had to be taken to hospital by EMS.

"Since then, investigators have located and spoke to many of the witnesses who were in the bar at the time, however, one individual has yet to be located and investigators believe he may have useful information," police said in a Monday news release.

Police officials confirmed Tuesday morning that the potential witness had contacted investigators.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service's non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.