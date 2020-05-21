CALGARY -- A worker at the cancer centre construction site in northwest Calgary has tested positive for COVID-19 and other workers who were potentially exposed to the novel coronavirus are being isolated and tested.

Alberta Health officials say the source of the worker's exposure is currently under investigation. The positive test is considered an isolated case at present and there is not an outbreak at the construction site at the Foothills Medical Centre.

According to the province, there are approximately 1,000 workers at the site each day.

The construction site continues to maintain physical separation between workers who remain on-site and in-person meetings are being avoided whenever possible.

Any worker who exhibits flu-like symptoms is directed to stop coming to work and self-isolate for a period of 14 days.

The project is scheduled to continue through the end of 2022. The province plans to open the new Calgary Cancer Centre to the public in 2023.