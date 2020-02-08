CALGARY -- Emergency crews were called to the Calgary International Airport early Saturday for a workplace accident.

Officials say a man was working on one of the runways when the boom of a de-icing machine struck him and caused him to fall.

When he hit the ground, he ended up being pinned by a bucket on the machine.

Crews managed to move the equipment off of him and EMS confirms he was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in serious, but stable condition.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

