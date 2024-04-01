Wranglers drop Sunday decision to Barracudas 4-1 but clinch playoff spot nevertheless

CALGARY
Calgary

    The Wranglers in action Sunday against San Jose at the Saddledome. Calgary clinched an AHL playoff berth Saturday night when Tucson beat San Diego 7-3.
    Blasty didn’t get a win for his birthday Sunday, but he got something even better: a playoff berth for the Wranglers.

    The popular Calgary Wrangler mascot didn’t have much to cheer about on the ice Sunday, where the San Jose Barracudas dominated the scorecard against the Wranglers.

    Ethan Cardwell, Jack Thompson, Danil Gushkin and Nathan Todd tallied for the Barracudas, who bounced back after losing Friday afternoon to the Wranglers.

    Sam Morton scored for the Wranglers.

    However, the real scoreboard action came Saturday night, when Tucson walloped San Diego 7-3.

    That San Diego loss put the Wranglers into the playoffs, with three weeks remaining in the regular season schedule.

    Next up for the Wranglers is a Friday night game in Bakersfield, against the Condors.

