Wranglers drop Sunday decision to Barracudas 4-1 but clinch playoff spot nevertheless

Blasty didn’t get a win for his birthday Sunday, but he got something even better: a playoff berth for the Wranglers.

A San Jose fan crashed Blasty’s bday party … and got his just desserts! 😂 🎂 pic.twitter.com/zu4PqGFCfy — x - Calgary Wranglers (@AHLWranglers) March 31, 2024

The popular Calgary Wrangler mascot didn’t have much to cheer about on the ice Sunday, where the San Jose Barracudas dominated the scorecard against the Wranglers.

Ethan Cardwell, Jack Thompson, Danil Gushkin and Nathan Todd tallied for the Barracudas, who bounced back after losing Friday afternoon to the Wranglers.

Sam Morton scored for the Wranglers.

However, the real scoreboard action came Saturday night, when Tucson walloped San Diego 7-3.

It's a party at the Tucson Arena 🌵🚨#LetsGoTucson pic.twitter.com/USX9XR9xoT — Tucson Roadrunners (@RoadrunnersAHL) March 31, 2024

That San Diego loss put the Wranglers into the playoffs, with three weeks remaining in the regular season schedule.

Next up for the Wranglers is a Friday night game in Bakersfield, against the Condors.