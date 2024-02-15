CALGARY
Calgary

    • Wranglers lose to Moose 2-1 in shootout at Saddledome

    Connor Murphy stopped 36 of 37 shots in regulation time Wednesday, but it wasn’t enough as the Manitoba Moose defeated the Calgary Wranglers 2-1 in a shootout.

    Ben Jones scored his team-leading 15th goal for the Wranglers, but that was the only goal the team was able to generate.

    Murphy and the Wranglers were able to keep the Moose off the scoreboard through the first two and a half periods, but with a little over eight minutes remaining in regulation, Dominic Toninato whipped a backhand past Murphy to tie it at a goal apiece.

    In the shootout, Brad Lambert scored for the Moose, completing the team’s comeback.

    The Wranglers picked up three of a possible four points in their back-to-back games with the Moose.

    The game was the team’s last home game of February.

    Next up for the Wranglers is a Friday night game against Abbotsford. Puck drop for that one is 8 p.m. MST.

    The team returns home to the Saddledome March 1, when they take on Colorado.

