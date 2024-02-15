Wranglers lose to Moose 2-1 in shootout at Saddledome
Connor Murphy stopped 36 of 37 shots in regulation time Wednesday, but it wasn’t enough as the Manitoba Moose defeated the Calgary Wranglers 2-1 in a shootout.
Ben Jones scored his team-leading 15th goal for the Wranglers, but that was the only goal the team was able to generate.
Murphy and the Wranglers were able to keep the Moose off the scoreboard through the first two and a half periods, but with a little over eight minutes remaining in regulation, Dominic Toninato whipped a backhand past Murphy to tie it at a goal apiece.
In the shootout, Brad Lambert scored for the Moose, completing the team’s comeback.
The Wranglers picked up three of a possible four points in their back-to-back games with the Moose.
The game was the team’s last home game of February.
Next up for the Wranglers is a Friday night game against Abbotsford. Puck drop for that one is 8 p.m. MST.
The team returns home to the Saddledome March 1, when they take on Colorado.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Multiple people stabbed at apartment building west of Montreal
One suspect has been arrested after multiple people were injured in an 'armed attack' at an apartment building west of Montreal Thursday morning. A source told CTV News the victims had been stabbed.
Russia has obtained a 'troubling' emerging anti-satellite weapon, the White House says
The White House on Thursday publicly confirmed that Russia's has obtained a 'troubling' emerging anti-satellite weapon but said it cannot directly cause 'physical destruction' on Earth.
Ontario father finds unwanted surprise in McDonald's Happy Meal
A father from the Toronto area is speaking out after finding an unwanted surprise in his daughter’s McDonald’s Happy Meal.
Victoria airport security screeners fired after federal agency says they failed to 'protect the travelling public'
Three dozen workers at the Victoria International Airport, including 27 security screeners, have been fired after a federal investigation found "multiple instances" of improper security screening at the site.
Cyberspy agency imploring Canadians in new ads to think twice about what they see online
Concerned about the harms of disinformation, Canada's cyberspy agency has launched a new advertising campaign warning Canadians to be wary about information online that triggers their emotions.
Donald Trump says when he mixes up names, it's on purpose
Former U.S. president Donald Trump said on Wednesday that his recent mixing up of names was intentional.
Masked armed suspects caught on camera during home invasion north of Toronto
A camera inside a York Region home captured the terrifying moment when armed suspects burst into the house and held up the residents on Valentine’s Day.
Man travelling from Montreal to N.Y. caught with python in his pants at U.S.-Canada border
A New York City man who admitted to smuggling three Burmese pythons in his pants through a U.S.-Canadian border crossing was sentenced Wednesday to a year of probation and fined $6,745, federal prosecutors said.
Some members of Parliament, ministers assigned police protection as security tightens
A Conservative MP whose Toronto office was vandalized this week is among several federal politicians under visible police protection on Parliament Hill.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Man charged with manslaughter after woman found dead in Beacon Heights fire
A man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a death in a residential fire in north Edmonton earlier this week.
-
Rainbow Valley Bridge to reopen in late 2024 before closure again in 2025
The westbound lanes of Rainbow Valley Bridge have been closed until late 2024 as the city works on adding more lanes to Whitemud Drive.
-
Armed man at large arrested on Sunchild First Nation: ALERT
An alleged gang member wanted on multiple warrants was arrested on the Sunchild First Nation.
Vancouver
-
Victoria airport security screeners fired after federal agency says they failed to 'protect the travelling public'
Three dozen workers at the Victoria International Airport, including 27 security screeners, have been fired after a federal investigation found "multiple instances" of improper security screening at the site.
-
B.C. wine grapes facing up to 99% production drop due to January cold snap
A new report says British Columbia's wine industry is anticipating "catastrophic crop losses" of up to 99 per cent of typical grape production due to January's intense cold snap.
-
New disease discovered by researchers at BC Children's Hospital
Researchers in B.C.'s Lower Mainland have discovered a new disease that affects brain development in children – a finding that promises to solve a medical mystery affecting families around the world.
Atlantic
-
Daughter of missing ice sailor in Shediac Bay area hopeful he's alive
Search teams continued to look for a missing ice sailor in the Shediac Bay, N.B., area Thursday morning.
-
Man charged with impaired driving after allegedly crashing into Halifax police car
A man has been charged with impaired driving after he allegedly crashed his vehicle into a police car in downtown Halifax Wednesday night.
-
N.B. surplus flip-flops again in third quarter, from $40.3 million to $247.4 million
New Brunswick is reporting a $247.4 million projected surplus for 2023-24 fiscal year, an over $200 million jump since its last fiscal update in November.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria airport security screeners fired after federal agency says they failed to 'protect the travelling public'
Three dozen workers at the Victoria International Airport, including 27 security screeners, have been fired after a federal investigation found "multiple instances" of improper security screening at the site.
-
Victoria police misconduct fuels appeal for convicted drug dealer
A man who trafficked drugs in Victoria is trying to overturn his conviction by arguing the police officer who was a key witness at his trial cannot be trusted.
-
Troubling incident at councillor's home leads Langford mayor to ask former mayor to denounce behaviour
At a press conference on Wednesday, Langford Mayor Scott Goodmanson was flanked by four city councillors as he called for unity within the community.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford government to ban tolls on Ontario highways
Ontario will ban tolls on all provincial highways, including the recently uploaded Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway in Toronto.
-
LIVE UPDATES: Snow storm makes for messy commute in GTA
Toronto is currently under a winter weather travel advisory with a burst of heavy snowfall expected to arrive in the region later today.
-
Ontario father finds unwanted surprise in McDonald's Happy Meal
A father from the Toronto area is speaking out after finding an unwanted surprise in his daughter’s McDonald’s Happy Meal.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Multiple people stabbed at apartment building west of Montreal
One suspect has been arrested after multiple people were injured in an 'armed attack' at an apartment building west of Montreal Thursday morning. A source told CTV News the victims had been stabbed.
-
Man travelling from Montreal to N.Y. caught with python in his pants at U.S.-Canada border
A New York City man who admitted to smuggling three Burmese pythons in his pants through a U.S.-Canadian border crossing was sentenced Wednesday to a year of probation and fined $6,745, federal prosecutors said.
-
Biggest snowfall of the month so far expected in Montreal
Montrealers should expect a slow commute Friday morning as a disturbance could bring snow to southwestern Quebec starting Thursday night.
Ottawa
-
First significant snowfall in a few weeks to hit Ottawa during afternoon commute
The first notable snowfall in a few weeks is in the forecast, Environment Canada says.
-
City of Ottawa wants your opinion on your water bill
The city of Ottawa wants to hear from residents about the cost of its water services.
-
Man charged in connection with over 27 west-end shoplifting thefts
The Ottawa Police Service has charged a man in connection with a series of shoplifting thefts in the city's west-end.
Kitchener
-
Some GRT bus stops closed, routes detoured due to winter weather
Grand River Transit declared a severe event on Thursday afternoon. As a result, select bus stops have been closed and some routes have been detoured.
-
How much snow we can expect Thursday
Southwestern Ontario will get another blast of winter weather on Thursday.
-
Third arrest made in Kitchener store robbery
A third youth has been charged for an armed robbery at a Kitchener store.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers to renew rotating strikes, withdraw lunch supervision on Friday
Teachers in the Prince Albert and North Battleford regions are heading back to the picket lines on Friday, after bargaining talks stalled again on Monday.
-
Sask. brothers recount nightmare finding adequate care for ailing mother
Paxton Francis never imagined he'd be at the centre of a battle ensuring his ailing mother receives the best care possible during her nearly five months in hospital.
-
Porter Airlines announces Toronto-Saskatoon route
Saskatoon residents will soon have another way to fly to Canada’s largest city.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario father finds unwanted surprise in McDonald's Happy Meal
A father from the Toronto area is speaking out after finding an unwanted surprise in his daughter’s McDonald’s Happy Meal.
-
Police say Sault suspect went on mini-crime spree
A 31-year-old suspect in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged with numerous offences related to incidents beginning Feb. 5 and ending Feb. 14.
-
Sault police recover more than $200K in stolen property, including 50 catalytic converters
Ontario Provincial Police in Sault Ste. Marie recovered more than $200,000 in stolen property Feb. 8, the completion of a drug and stolen property investigation that began in January.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Trudeau and Kinew announce $633M investment to help improve Manitoba's health-care system
The Government of Canada is investing more than $633 million to help improve Manitoba’s health-care system, including bringing in more doctors and cutting down wait times.
-
'No one listened': Mother of teen slain in Carman says CFS ignored her safety concerns
The grieving mother of a teen who was among a family killed in Carman, Man., over the weekend is demanding answers – saying her daughter was placed in the home where she died by Winnipeg Child and Family Services despite warnings that it wasn't safe.
-
'We're not safe anymore': Mother of Winnipeg homicide victim calls for change to justice system
The mother of a man who was killed during a robbery at a Winnipeg beer vendor is speaking out, saying she has lost faith in the justice system.
Regina
-
Sask. Health Authority adding more beds to Regina’s long-term care program and Wascana Rehab
To continue addressing capacity issues in Regina, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says it will be adding more beds to the health care system.
-
Sask. teachers to renew rotating strikes, withdraw lunch supervision on Friday
Teachers in the Prince Albert and North Battleford regions are heading back to the picket lines on Friday, after bargaining talks stalled again on Monday.
-
Woman charged after vehicle crashes into Regina home
Regina police say a woman has been charged after a vehicle crashed into a house in the city’s north end Wednesday night.