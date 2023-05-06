Wranglers punch their ticket to third round with 3-2 win over Canucks

The Calgary Wranglers will take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds in the third round of the AHL playoffs, after eliminating the Abbotsford Canucks Friday night.

The Wranglers beat the Canucks 3-2 in the fourth game of their best-of-five series, to take it three games to one.

Cole Schwindt, Ilya Solovyov and Adam Klapka scored for the Wranglers.

Wranglers goal!! 🚨🚨



Adam Klapka scores the go ahead goal! And hits the griddy going to the bench 😂



3-2 Calgary! pic.twitter.com/W4nQBdIcy0 — Robert Munnich (@RingOfFireCGY) May 6, 2023

Dustin Wolf made 23 saves to get the win. Wolf was also named the game's first star.

Nils Hoglander and Tristen Nielsen scored for Abbotsford.

The best-of-five Pacific Division final starts Wednesday at the Saddledome, with Game 2 scheduled for Friday. Puck drop for both is 7 p.m.

The final three games, if necessary, will be played in Coachella Valley.

THAT’S IT THAT’S ALL WE’RE HEADED TO ROUND 3 pic.twitter.com/yJwg5eCCti — y- Calgary Wranglers (@AHLWranglers) May 6, 2023

Tickets are available here.