CALGARY
Calgary

    • Wranglers swept away by San Diego Gulls 7-4, losing second of back-to-back games

    The Calgary Wranglers in action against the San Diego Gulls Saturday at the Saddledome. (Photo: X@AHLGulls) The Calgary Wranglers in action against the San Diego Gulls Saturday at the Saddledome. (Photo: X@AHLGulls)
    Share

    The Wranglers dropped their second game in a row to the San Diego Gulls Saturday at the Saddledome.

    The win gave the Gulls a weekend sweep of the Wranglers, after defeating them 5-0 Friday night.

    Glenn Gawdin, Chase De Leo, Andrew Agozzino twice, Olen Zellweger, Judd Caufield and Nikita Nesterenko scored for the Gulls.

    Ilya Nikolaev, Jonathan Aspirto, Matthew Wedman and Matt Coronato tallied for the Wranglers.

    It was Wedman's first game as a Wrangler.

    Tomas Suchanek picked up the win in goal for the Gulls.

    Next up for the Wranglers are back-to-back games against the Manitoba Moose Tuesday and Wednesday at the Saddledome.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News