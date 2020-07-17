CALGARY -- YMCA Calgary facilities will officially reopen their doors to the public on Monday.

"We can’t wait to welcome back our members and participants to our centres of community throughout Calgary," said Shannon Doram, YMCA Calgary president and CEO. "Over the months we have been closed, lots of planning has happened behind the scenes to ensure that the YMCA meets the highest standard of health and safety.

"Visitors can expect our YMCAs will be the same kind, considerate and safe spaces they have come to know."

Memberships will continue when the doors reopen on July 20. Members who aren’t ready to return to the facility just yet may put your membership on hold for an additional three or six months.

Health, safety and protection measures have been put in place to ensure a safe environment for both participants and staff. Face masks are recommended wherever physical distancing is not possible.

An increase in sanitization and disinfection stations, the removal of non-essential or difficult to clean equipment, reduced capacity and health screenings before entry are a few of the safety procedures that have neem implemented.

"Our staff team, along with 700-plus volunteers who have stepped up to return, can't wait to serve Calgarians in their YMCA community," said Doram.

All facilities and areas will be by appointment only and you can book a time here