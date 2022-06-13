‘You belong here’: Lethbridge College raises Pride flag, providing inclusive space for students, staff

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

Rainy conditions didn't dampen the mood at the raising of the Pride flag at Lethbridge College on Monday.

“This day is about a larger ecosystem, about understanding belonging, equity, inclusion, diversity," said Samantha Lenci, Lethbridge College's interim President and CEO. "Today is really about that celebratory part, that part where we get to say look here, you belong here, whoever you are and whoever you need to be."

This is the seventh year Lethbridge College has flown the Pride flag on campus and the second time it has raised the Progressive Pride flag. The latest variation features a chevron symbol of white, pink, light blue, brown and black on the left side of the original Rainbow flag. It promotes inclusivity by recognizing trans individuals, marginalized people of colour, and those who are living with or who have died from HIV/AIDS.

“We fly this flag as a visual reminder of the inclusive and supportive campus that we are - and will always strive to be better at.”



Thank you to @SamanthaLenci, Lane Sterr and JoJo Kariuki for helping us raise the Progressive Pride Flag this morning! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cO1eE2o5sS — Lethbridge College (@LethCollege) June 13, 2022

President of the Lethbridge Pride Fest Society, Lane Sterr, said having post-secondary institutions in the city recognize and celebrate Pride month is vital for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

“To see that the college not only sees you but also celebrates you and holds space for you is so validating and so necessary, I think especially for young queer youth that are still coming to terms and still learning to accept and love themselves for who they truly are,” said Sterr.

In 2018, the college opened its Pride lounge, a dedicated space for members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community and allies to meet and socialize. It's one of the resources the students association says the college offers to making campus an inclusive space for everyone.

“The learning experience is an all-around experience and I can't study while in class if I’m not accommodated (by an) institution so having that inclusivity at Lethbridge College is very, very important and key to how the student life goes around,” said JoJo Kariuki, vice-president of student life with the Lethbridge College Students’ Association.

However, Lenci said it's not only important to provide a safe space for students, but also faculty members working at the college.

“I think it's important to recognize that we have many staff members who are either part of the community or have family and friends who are a part of the community,” she said. “So, how do we engage with them to make sure that they know their workplace is safe, that their workplace supports who they are and their workplace provides space and time for that evolution of them?”

Along with raising the Pride flag, the college will be part of this year's Pride Parade and Pride Fest June 25.

What an amazing turnout to our Pride Flag raising! 🏳️‍🌈



To further support Pride month, @LethCollege will be entering a float in the upcoming Pride Parade June 25. We invite students, alumni, employees and friends of the college to join us! 😀



More ➡️ https://t.co/Nwo0i3Dy0o pic.twitter.com/VVEnBNdzdr — Lethbridge College (@LethCollege) June 13, 2022

A flag raising ceremony outside of city hall will also be taking place on June 20 at 6 p.m.

Details about this year’s events can be found at https://www.lethbridgepride.com/