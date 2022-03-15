YouthLink summer camp registration opens in Calgary

Registration is open for YouthLink Calgary Police Interpretive Centre’s 2022 summer camps.

Providing "the most VIP police experience possible" the camps allow youth a chance to tour exhibits, experiment with forensic science and crime solving, participate in team-building games, and get behind-the-scenes experiences with Calgary police specialty units.

"YouthLink summer camps provide our junior detectives with an experience unlike any other in Calgary," said executive director Monique Auffrey.

"Campers will meet police officers from specialty units within CPS and participate in hands-on forensic experiments. Every year, campers leave with new friends, big smiles and memories that will last a lifetime."

The camps run Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and dates include:

July 10-15;

July 17-22;

July 24-29;

Aug. 8-12;

Aug. 15-19,and;

Aug. 22-26.

Registration can be done on the YouthLink website.

The YouthLink Calgary Police Interpretive Centre is a non-profit, funded by the Calgary Police Youth Foundation.