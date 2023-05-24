Zoo welcomes brand new baby zebra

Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo visitors might be lucky to spot a new addition to the facility's African Savannah family.

Officials say a new baby zebra was born on May 21.

"We're thrilled to announce that in the early morning hours on May 21st, our Hartmann's Mountain zebra, Leba, gave birth to a healthy female foal! Mom and baby are bonding well and settling in together," the zoo said in a statement.

The new baby, sired by male Hartmann's Mountain zebra Eros, is "an important contribution" to the zoo's species survival plan, a strategy that helps support genetic diversity.

The baby hasn't been named yet, but the foal is the latest in a string of recent births.

Earlier this month, officials announced the arrival of the zoo's first critically endangered black-and-white ruffed lemur to mom Eny and this past January, the Penguin Plunge welcomed a new chick.

Baby watch is still ongoing in the Transalta Rainforest exhibit, where gorilla mom Yewande is still being monitored for signs of labour.