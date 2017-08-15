A group of Calgary parents, concerned over some major changes to their children’s school bus routes, are holding a rally at City Hall on Tuesday to raise awareness about the issue.

They are saying that the new congregated bus stops are too far for their children to get to and they want the city and the Calgary Board of Education to do something about it.

Earlier this year, the CBE sent letters to parents who don’t have a bus stop for their children within five kilometres of their home.

The board said that because of low ridership and a lack of interest, some neighbourhoods wouldn’t have a bus stop or route for alternative programs.

Those students would have to use a congregated bus stop that could end up being located more than five kilometres away.

Parents are now left wondering how their children will get to those stops.

At the same time as Tuesday’s rally, the province is conducting a full review of how the Calgary Board of Education spends its money.

Education Minister David Eggen says it is to provide clarity for parents and make sure they’re making the best use of funding.

In its own defence, the CBE says the introduction of the NDP’s Bill 1 this spring that eliminated bus fees for some students, ruined plans it had to provide easy bus access for all.