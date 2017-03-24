Peace officers in Lethbridge are working to remove almost 100 dogs from a home after they were alerted by a concerned member of the community earlier this week.

Alberta SPCA says an officer visited the home to follow up on the complaint and found a number of animals running loose in the residence.

“When our officer attended, just based on preliminary observation, he determined that the dogs were in distress and needed to be removed from the home,” said Roland Lines, from the SPCA.

Authorities started removing the dogs at about noon and say they will be at the home for several hours.

“They were apparently loose in the house, not in cages, so it’s been a little bit of an effort to catch them all, but they are all being removed from the house. They will be assessed by a veterinarian at Lethbridge Animal Services,” said Lines.