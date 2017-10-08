Members of the Calgary Police Service continue to investigate an early morning shooting in the city’s southeast that left bullet holes in a vehicle.

Officers responded to the 4000 block of 26 Avenue S.E. shortly before 3:00 a.m. after shots reportedly rang out outside of an event in the community centre.

Police located several casings on the ground and an SUV that had been struck by bullets.

No injuries have been reported and police have not identified a suspect.

Anyone who has information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service, 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers.