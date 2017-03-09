Two people are facing charges after a pair of police officers were pepper sprayed while attempting to make an arrest in a stolen vehicle case.

Police tried to stop a vehicle on Penbrook Drive S.E. at about 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday but the offenders were able to evade the officers.

The vehicle was found abandoned a short time later along Fonda Court S.E. and police confirmed it was stolen.

The officers tracked the offenders’ footsteps in the snow and arrested a woman.

A man fled on foot and was confronted by the officers near 36 Street and Memorial Drive.

He pulled something out of his pocket and one of the officers deployed a CEW (Conducted Energy Weapon) but it did not disable the offender who then pepper sprayed both officers in the face.

Police used the CEW a second time with the same result and were sprayed with pepper spray for a second time by the suspect.

The man ran from officers and then pulled out a 12 inch knife and confronted the officers telling them to shoot him.

Police used the CEW for a third time and temporarily disabled the man who was eventually taken into custody.

The two officers were later treated by EMS at the scene.

Investigators say the woman was carrying a baton and backpack filled with mail from 50 different people and some marijuana.

Brittany Anne Manning, 18, is charged with one count of possession of marijuana.

Erik Richard Couronne, 22, was arrested on 36 outstanding warrants and is charged with the following in connection to this incident:

Two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon

One count of possession of stolen property over $5,000

Three counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Two counts of resisting arrest

One count of failure to comply with a condition of a recognizance

One count of operating a motor vehicle without licence in possession

One count of driving an uninsured motor vehicle

One count of careless driving

Police say the vehicle was stolen on March 3 from the Mayland Heights area after the keys were left inside the vehicle overnight.

Couronne will appear on the charges on Thursday and police say the investigation into the stolen mail continues.