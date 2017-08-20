A 58-year-old Calgary man, with strong ties to the local theatre community, died Wednesday afternoon after being pulled from the water while snorkeling in Hawaii.

According to police, William (Bill) Torrie was snorkeling in Honolua Bay in West Maui at approximately 2:00 p.m. when witnessed noticed him struggling in the water. Torrie was unresponsive when Good Samaritans reached him, pulled him to shore and attempted CPR.

Torrie was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy into the Calgarian’s death was scheduled to be conducted in Hawaii and, as of Sunday morning, the cause of his death has not been released.

Bill Torrie was a well-known director in Calgary’s theatre scene, recently directing The Liffey Players’ production of The Weir at The Pumphouse Theatres last spring.