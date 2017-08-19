A Friday night crash involving a bicycle and a car sent one person to hospital in serious but stable condition.

At approximately 11:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to the intersection of 11 Street and Heritage Meadows Way Southeast following reports of a crash.

The cyclist, a man in his late 40s, was transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre in serious but stable condition with potentially life threatening injuries. The man had suffered injuries to his face and lower body.

The driver of the car was not seriously injured and remained at the scene following the collision. The windshield of the sedan was smashed post-crash.

Police continue to investigate the matter.