A couple is happy to be reunited with their dog that went missing from the scene of a vehicle accident.

Debbie and Cal Brookes were heading to Wainwright to see family for Christmas but crashed on icy roads near Carbon. They not only wrecked their truck in the rollover, they lost their pet too. When rescue crews opened the door of the vehicle, the frightened dog took off.

For three weeks, they didn’t know if they would ever see their Australian shepherd Angie again, until now.

“She may have had a touch of frostbite, but extremely mild, and I don't understand that, and the ears are fine, everything that she should have frostbitten is not, so she was finding a cozy place when it was in the minus 30s,” said Cal.

The community rallied around the Brookes family and used social media to get the word out.

“They were leaving food out on their decks overnight in case Angie should come by, and I heard a story that one of the local people lent an ATV to the family to help go search for her,” said Cpl. Curtis Peters, RCMP. “It was a real community effort, great story, great story by everyone involved to bring this dog home.”

Cal even put Angie’s kennel near the crash site with her favourite towel inside in case she came back there. In fact, that’s exactly what happened, with a local woman finding her sleeping inside last Wednesday.

“We had enough people in that area looking for her, just incredible people in the Carbon area, the land owners, and farmers that were roughly in that area were all watching for her,” said Cal.

Despite her adventure, Angie seems to be in good shape, if a little bit skinnier.

Her owners are still recovering from the crash, but are happy to have the whole family together again.