The Government of Alberta is pledging $18M to be used towards new housing projects for Calgarians who couldn’t otherwise afford to own homes.

The project will see 161 units built across the city that will provide places to live for over 200 residents.

“Every Albertan deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Our government will continue to make life better for Alberta families by building affordable housing across the province. We are proud to support this significant project that will provide new homes and supportive services to many Calgarians,” said Lori Sigurdson, Alberta’s Minister of Seniors and Housing in a release.

The project will include one, two and three bedroom condos as well as three bedroom townhomes.

During the conference on Tuesday, Mayor Nenshi called the development ‘badly needed’ for the city.

“We have a shortage in the city of, I would say, between 3,000 and 5,000 units. Today we are building 161, which is amazing but it gives you a sense of really the scope of the problem.”

The development is expected to be completed in the fall of 2018.