A group of concerned residents and experts are appealing to all the candidates in the election next month, asking for help to have fluoride put back into Calgary’s water system.

‘Calgarians for Kid’s Health’ met at the Parkdale Community Centre for a public information meeting, hoping to bring the issue to the forefront during the election campaign.

The addition of fluoride to the drinking water supply was approved in 1989 by a plebiscite, but council removed it in 2011.

During Monday’s meeting, a panel of dentists and doctors presented their findings, saying that fluoride has a number of benefits in improving oral health.

Parents also say their kids have gotten a lot more cavities ever since it was taken out.

However, a study conducted last week by researchers at the University of Toronto and several prominent schools in the United States said that there is a correlation between fluoride and lower intelligence in children.

The study looked at pregnant women who drank fluoridated water and tested the IQs of their children.

Dentists with the group said during the presentation that the study didn’t account for a lot of different factors.

“They didn’t rule out confounding factors because they can’t. I give the authors credit; this is not against the authors, what I’m saying, because they said it in their article. ‘We couldn’t rule out certain toxins like lead and arsenic. We don’t have that data.’ They couldn’t do it,” said Dr. June Dabbagh.

In September 2016, Calgary council voted down a motion to discuss fluoridation in the water system. That notice of motion was brought forward from a study that indicated an increase in dental problems in patients, particularly in children.

The study, from the University of Calgary’s O’Brien Institute for Public Health, indicated that the average Calgary child developed more than five new cavities, while over the same time period their Edmonton counterparts only increased by three.

Edmonton added fluoride to its water supply in 1967 and continues to do so.