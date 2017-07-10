Alberta’s growing debt, unstable oil prices and a downgrade in the province’s credit rating are all dragging down the NDP’s popularity.

Rachel Notley is hosting the annual Premier’s Stampede Breakfast on Monday and is hoping to see some friendly faces as the NDP government faces falling popularity in the province.

A poll by Metro shows that about 66 per cent of Albertans disapprove of how the NDP have managed the economy and more than 50 per cent said the NDP have had a negative influence on their lives.

In addition, the credit rating agency DBRS downgraded the long-term outlook for Alberta from stable to negative last week. The rating now stands at AA, though the agency warns that could be downgraded within a year.

The agency cites the NDP’s inability to tackle its growing debt and its hope that a surge in oil prices will solve the problem rather than raising taxes. Meantime, the price of oil took another tumble last week.

Alberta is currently just over $33 billion in debt and is forecasting a $10.3 billion dollar deficit by the end of this year. The NDP have promised a balanced budget by 2024.

The Premier’s Stampede Breakfast begins at 7:00 a.m. at McDougall Centre.