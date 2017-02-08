One home that was being built in the new northeast Calgary community of Cityscape was destroyed in an early morning fire on Wednesday.

Fire crews were called to the scene at about 3:30 a.m. in the new development called Cityscape, near Metis Trail.

Crews called a third alarm as soon as they arrived, eliciting a huge response from the CFD.

The fire is under control at this time, but when firefighters first arrived one home was fully involved.

The home collapsed as crews were setting up.

Two adjacent homes were severely damaged by the original fire but it is unclear yet on if they will need to be demolished.

The fire and smoke forced the evacuations of a number of occupied homes in the area, affecting about 60 people in the community.

No one was injured in the fire.

They are looking for hot spots and making sure that no other homes were affected.

There is no estimate on the cost of damages at this time.