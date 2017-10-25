A three-year-old child has died from injuries she sustained while at a home in the Pineridge area last month and the Homicide Unit has been called in to investigate.

Emergency crews were called to a residence in the 5300 block of Rundlehorn Drive N.E. on September 27 at about 11:30 a.m. for a child in medical distress.

Ivy Wick, 3, was taken to hospital but died from her injuries on October 5.

Police say the little girl’s death is suspicious and that further testing is required by the Medical Examiner’s Office before it can be ruled a homicide but that it is being treated as such.

“We are confident that the Homicide Unit taking up this investigation is the appropriate unit to be addressing this matter and that the injuries are consistent with homicide,” said A/Insp. Paul Wozney of the CPS Major Crimes Section.

Investigators say her death was not random and they are focusing on those people who had access to her when she suffered the injuries.

Ivy was living with her mother and her boyfriend, who is not the child’s biological father, and police have interviewed a number of people in relation to the case.

The little girl was examined by doctors when she arrived at the hospital and her injuries are not believed to be consistent with any type of fall.

“When you bring a child into the children’s hospital they see children, hundreds of children, every week and you can very quickly see the difference between injuries that are from a fall or a child gets injured in the normal comings and goings that children get involved in, so if they’re playing tag or whatever. I can say that these injuries were, there’s no question that these injuries were significant and led to her death,” said Wozney. “We have two suspects in this matter.”

Police are asking anyone who may have information about the case to contact police at 403-266-1234, the Homicide Unit Tip Line at 403-428-8877 or Crime Stoppers anonymously using any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org